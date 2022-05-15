Students complete internship at KIMS

  • Menu
Kims Degree & PG College students pursuing B.Sc final year have successfully completed their 30 Days of internship at Karimnagar Milk Dairy.

Karimnagar: Kims Degree & PG College students pursuing B.Sc final year have successfully completed their 30 Days of internship at Karimnagar Milk Dairy. Congratulating on their successful completion of internships, Kims Group of Institutions vice-chairman P Saketh Rama Rao handed over Certificate of Appreciation letters to the students.

College Principal B Arjun Rao, Food Science HOD N Mahesh, Lecturers G Pranay, S Himabindu, Sampath Kumar and Students participated in this programme.

