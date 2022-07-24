Students irked as Basara IIIT declares 3-day holiday

Nirmal: Mild tension prevailed at Rajiv Gandhi University Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT) after the varisyt announced holidays for three days on Saturday.

The students expressed anger over the management over announcement of the sudden holidays as government yet to fulfill their 12 demands but declared holidays.

Students expressed anger over the sudden holidays instead of solving pending problems in the institution and no action was taken on anybody on the recent food poisoning issue.

The students Tweeted on Friday that while the deadline for solving the demands of the students in the recent discussions will end tomorrow, However, the students are expressing their anger as the holiday was announced within an hour of this Tweet.

Students alleged that, even if the holidays are declared they will remain in the campus and continue to fight for their demands. They also alleged that holidays were declared to evade from fulfilling the demands put forward by the students.