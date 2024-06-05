  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Students of Narayana shine in NEET-UG 2024

Students of Narayana shine in NEET-UG 2024
x
Highlights

Students of Narayana Educational Institutions showcased their dominance in the results of NEET-UG 2024 that were announced on Tuesday.

Students of Narayana Educational Institutions showcased their dominance in the results of NEET-UG 2024 that were announced on Tuesday. Narayanites demonstrated complete dominance, with eight of them securing All India Rank 1 in the open category. 13 Narayanites secured 715 marks out of 720, and 20 Narayanites secured 710 marks out of 720 in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations.

Dr P Sindhura and P Sharani, directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, attributed this remarkable achievement to the collective efforts of students, parents, and teachers. They remarked, “The NEET-UG examination is renowned for its rigorous nature and high level of competition, serving as the gateway to prestigious medical colleges in India. The exceptional success of our students underscores their unwavering dedication and perseverance. These top-ranking achievers have not only excelled individually but have also enhanced the institute’s standing as a premier provider of quality medical education.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X