Just In
Students of Narayana shine in NEET-UG 2024
Students of Narayana Educational Institutions showcased their dominance in the results of NEET-UG 2024 that were announced on Tuesday. Narayanites demonstrated complete dominance, with eight of them securing All India Rank 1 in the open category. 13 Narayanites secured 715 marks out of 720, and 20 Narayanites secured 710 marks out of 720 in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations.
Dr P Sindhura and P Sharani, directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, attributed this remarkable achievement to the collective efforts of students, parents, and teachers. They remarked, “The NEET-UG examination is renowned for its rigorous nature and high level of competition, serving as the gateway to prestigious medical colleges in India. The exceptional success of our students underscores their unwavering dedication and perseverance. These top-ranking achievers have not only excelled individually but have also enhanced the institute’s standing as a premier provider of quality medical education.”