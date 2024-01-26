  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Students provided hands-on knowledge

Students provided hands-on knowledge
x
Highlights

Nizamabad: In a significant event, students of the EEE batch from Kshatriya Polytechnic college visited the Hydro Power Generation Center at Pochampad...

Nizamabad: In a significant event, students of the EEE batch from Kshatriya Polytechnic college visited the Hydro Power Generation Center at Pochampad on Thursday during which they gained hands-on knowledge about various generation processes. In this regard, the organisers at the Power Plant explained about the machines used in the station along with their uses. Teaching staff Sivakrishna, Sri Krishna, and others participated with the students in this industrial visit. The programme was started by the chairman of the college Aljapur Srinivas to provide practical education outside of the classroom.

College Secretary Aljapur Devender, Principal R K Pandey, Vice Principal Narender, Polytechnic Coordinator Sujeet Kumar, and Diploma EEE HOD Mahesh, and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X