Students provided hands-on knowledge

Nizamabad: In a significant event, students of the EEE batch from Kshatriya Polytechnic college visited the Hydro Power Generation Center at Pochampad on Thursday during which they gained hands-on knowledge about various generation processes. In this regard, the organisers at the Power Plant explained about the machines used in the station along with their uses. Teaching staff Sivakrishna, Sri Krishna, and others participated with the students in this industrial visit. The programme was started by the chairman of the college Aljapur Srinivas to provide practical education outside of the classroom.

College Secretary Aljapur Devender, Principal R K Pandey, Vice Principal Narender, Polytechnic Coordinator Sujeet Kumar, and Diploma EEE HOD Mahesh, and others participated.