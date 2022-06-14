Students return to schools after 2 yrs

Hyderabad: After a gap of two years, the new academic year began and schools started in full swing across Telangana as per schedule. Students were welcomed by teachers and many schools organised orientation programmes to motivate students. On the first day of reopening only 50 percent students turned up.

Meanwhile, many private school students faced hardships as school buses were off the road due to non-renewal of their fitness certificates. Parents were forced to drop their kids to school. Many private schools have planned to resume their buses after a week.

Shrisha,a private school teacher, Secunderabad, said, "After almost two years, schools have begun physically. On the first day after a two month long summer vacation, we had very low attendance. We may be receiving full attendance within two or three days. Also, many students could not attend schools due to non- availability of school transport."

Shiva Ramkrishna, correspondent of St Sai High School said, "We are glad that after two years the new academic year began as per schedule and we hope that this year goes smoothly. Our buses have not received their fitness certificate, so we have planned to resume the transport after a week once we receive the fitness certificate, as it is not the right way to collect Rs 50 per day as a late fee fine. If the State government wave off late fee for renewal of fitness certificate we will run the buses."

"We have received a notice from the school that they will not be providing transportation by which we are facing hardship. It will be better if schools start transportation services," said a parent.

Y Shekar Rao, president of Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) said, "Almost all schools witnessed low attendance on the first day as school buses were off the roads due to the non-renewal of their fitness certificates. Without fitness certificates, we cannot run buses, as the transport department is imposing a late fee fine of Rs 50 per day. We have also submitted a letter to wave off the late fine and also filed a petition in the High Court. We are waiting for the court hearing."