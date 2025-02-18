Students Should Achieve Success in Both Education and Sports: ADR scientist Dr. C. Sudhakar

Nagar kurnool, Bijnapally: Students can achieve success in life by excelling in both education and sports through hard work, said Dr. C. Sudhakar, a scientist at the Agricultural Research Center (ADR).

Palem Polytechnic students showcased their talent in the Inter-State Polytechnic Games, Sports, and Cultural Literary Competitions organized by Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University. The students bagged several awards:

* First Prize in Table Tennis and Essay Writing

* Second Prize in Volleyball, Shuttle Badminton, Discus Throw, and Long Jump

* Third Prize in Javelin Throw and 100-meter Sprint in the girls’ category.

These competitions were held from February 13 to 15 at the Siddipet District Agricultural Polytechnic. The students who won these prizes were congratulated and encouraged by the teaching staff on Tuesday.

The event was attended by Vice Principal Dr. K. Kalyani, OISSA Dr. K. Sridhar, Physical Director Ballraj Yadav, and Teaching Associates Abhilash Reddy, G. Parvathi, among others.