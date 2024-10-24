Students stage protest demanding scholarships, fee reimbursement

Warangal: Demanding the release of pending scholarships and fee reimbursement, a large number of students led by AISF took out a rally and staged a protest before the Hanumakonda Collectorate on Wednesday. At the protest, AISF Hanumakonda district president and secretary Utkoori Praneeth Goud and Bhashaboina Santhosh demanded the State Government to release Rs 6,500 crore to clear the pending scholarships and fee reimbursement before October 27, or else face the wrath of the students.

“The government is playing with the future of the students. Thousands of students especially BC, SC, ST and Minorities were denied higher education due to the delay in paying the fee reimbursement and scholarships,” the leaders said.

Like in the BRS rule, the Congress Government is also neglecting the students. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who vowed to release funds at one go before the elections turned his back on students, the leaders said.

The leaders threatened to stage a protest at Indira Park in Hyderabad if the government did not release funds immediately. They also threatened to lay siege to the residences of the people’s representatives belonging to the erstwhile Warangal district.

Later, the students submitted a memorandum to the Collectorate. Student leaders Velpula Charan, Kukkala Kumar, Jakkula Bhanu Prasad, Sripathi Vinay, Kunti Venu, Srinivas, V Suresh, S Manoj, M Sampath, V Akhil, U Vinay, V Naresh and P Sai have also participated in the protest.