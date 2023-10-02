Stung by Modi’s jibe, KTR says BRS is a family of 4 cr people in TS

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday described it as a family party of four crore people in Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as the head. Responding to the family party jibe by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mahbubnagar, he said KCR took the place of a son while providing pensions to elderly and stood as a brother to farmers by giving RythuBandhu and Rythu Bheema. “KCR is a member of every family in Telangana,” he asserted.

Rao said Modi had cheated people of Ramagundam by auctioning the Singerani coal mines in attempt to privatise it.

He remarked that the PM’s strategy was to push State-run companies into losses and later privatise them for the benefit of

his corporate friends, like Adani.

Lashing out at Modi’s statement on the CM not waiving farm loans in Telangana, Rao said he had waived farm loans twice and asked the PM not to make baseless comments. He quipped that people of India were calling ‘Pradani (PM) as Adani’. The BJP would not get deposits in the upcoming State elections.

Attacking the Congress party, Rao said, “I don’t know about its six guarantees, but if it comes to power, three things will happen for guarantee; they include a three-hour power supply in a day, a change of CM every year, and a lot of scams in State. He said Congress had given Rs 200 as pension for six decades; it is are promising to give Rs 4,000 as pension. ‘People are not ready to trust Congress leaders and their false promises, he pointed out.

Taking a dig at the Congress and BJP leaders visiting the State, the minister said leaders from different parties start coming to you just before elections like singers come to your houses before the Sankranthi festival. “All they do is make false promises; I request you to be cautious and don’t fall into their trap,” he added.

KTR, during visit to Ramagundam, highlighted the growth in Telangana in the last nine years under KCR’s leadership. He stated that Peddapalli became headquarters bringing much-needed relief to

people in availing government services.