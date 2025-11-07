Sub-Registrar Offices raided, document writers nabbed

Hyderabad: ACBofficials launched a massive early morning raid across multiple Sub-Registrar offices in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally, Moosapet, Quthbullapur, and Serilingampally areas.

In a coordinated move, the doors and gates of all these offices were shut simultaneously, with ACB teams inside conducting an exhaustive search of files and documents.

The raid, sparked by hundreds of complaints against document writers and officials, is ongoing and may continue overnight. More than 15 document writers were found present inside these offices during the raids, allegedly playing a critical role in the registration process.

It is alleged that without these document writers, files cannot be accepted or registration slot bookings processed, making them central players in the corrupt ecosystem. The ACB has already seized Rs 10,000 in cash from one document writer and is investigating him thoroughly. Hundreds of complaints reveal that normal citizens cannot proceed with property registrations without paying bribes to both officials and document writers, highlighting the deep-rooted corruption in these offices. The presence of these middlemen is reportedly indispensable for any file to be accepted or processed, reflecting systemic malpractice.

ACB officials have imposed strict security measures to prevent outsiders from entering during the raids, ensuring uninterrupted investigations. They are meticulously scrutinising every file and document for irregularities, unaccounted cash, and procedural violations, aiming to expose and dismantle the corrupt nexus in property registrations.

This bold operation by the ACB underscores their firm stance against corruption in Telangana’s sub-registrar offices, responding to public outrage over corrupt practices facilitating illegal transactions.

The agency urges citizens to report any demands for bribes through official channels, promising confidentiality and swift action against offenders. The investigation is expected to lead to strong punitive measures against corrupt officials and document writers involved in illegal acts.