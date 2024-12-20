Subject Teachers Must Prepare Students for SSC Exams - DEO Ramesh Kumar

NagarKurnool: District Educational Officer (DEO) A. Ramesh Kumar of Nagar Kurnool has urged subject teachers to systematically prepare 10th-grade students for the upcoming board exams. In a press release on Friday evening, he emphasized the importance of focused preparation following the release of the SSC exam schedule by the government and SSC board on Thursday. The exams are set to begin on March 21, 2024.

DEO Ramesh Kumar called upon subject teachers to pay special attention to students lagging in specific subjects to ensure improved results. He reminded everyone that only about 95 days remain until the exams, and students must now concentrate fully on their studies. He also appealed to parents to play an active role in motivating their children.

He instructed all subject teachers to focus on weaker students through planned interventions, including special morning and evening classes in government schools. The DEO stressed that consistent efforts by headmasters, teachers, and students are essential for Nagar Kurnool district to secure the top position in the state in SSC results.

He revealed that 10,553 students from 304 schools across different mediums in the district are set to appear for the SSC exams this academic year. The exams will be held from March 21 to April 4, 2024, between 9:30 AM and 12:30 PM each day.