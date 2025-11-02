Submit rain damage reports without delay, Collectors told

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has directed district Collectors to evaluate the damage resulting from the recent heavy rains and floods linked to Cyclone Montha and to promptly report their findings to the government. The Chief Secretary conducted a teleconference with Collectors from districts impacted by the cyclone to assess the ongoing situation. The teleconference included participation from Special Chief Secretary of the Disaster Management department, Arvind Kumar, along with senior officials from various departments. Ramakrishna Rao noted that approximately 24 districts bore the brunt of the rains.

During the meeting, officials reported that efforts are actively underway to restore roads, power lines, and water sources affected by the cyclone in the various districts. The Chief Secretary stated that funds are being promptly allocated for the repair of Anganwadi and school buildings that have been damaged.

He ordered that areas that are frequently flooded should be identified and take measures for a permanent solution.The Chief Secretary asked that the details of the damage be sent by November 3 so that compensation can be provided. Rehabilitation measures be taken without any delay, he emphasized.