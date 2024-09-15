  • Menu
Successful Annadanam Program in Nagar Kurnool District

Successful Annadanam Program in Nagar Kurnool District
Nagar Kurnool: In the Nagar Kurnool district center, the *Tridalan Youth* organization has been conducting Ganapati Navaratri celebrations in the Hakim Street of Sant Bazaar for the past 20 years. This year as well, the festivities are being held with great grandeur every day.

On Saturday afternoon, they organized a successful *Annadanam program* (food donation event). The chief guest for this event was *Mission Bhagiratha DE Hemalatha*, who was honored with a shawl by the women. She performed special prayers to Lord Ganesha and wished for everyone's health, peace, and prosperity.

The event saw the participation of Syndicate members, women, and devotees in large numbers.








