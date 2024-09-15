Successful Annadanam Program in Nagar Kurnool District

Live
- Narendra alleges YSRCP leader violated rules in apartment complex construction
- Trump calls Laura Loomer ‘free spirit' after her racist remarks against Harris
- PM Modi studiously avoiding Manipur: Congress
- YSRCP alleges `4 cr graft in parking & toll contracts at Durga temple
- St Ann’s College student qualifies for Commonwealth Games
- Subsidised onion makes prices drop in major cities
- Health Minister vows to improve medical services in govt hospitals
- 'Sensitive' inputs delaying HC chief justice appointments: Centre to SC
- Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation Invites Applications from Vocational Training Institutes to Train and Employ Minorities
- KPCC will revamp DCC and block-level party setup: GC Chandrashekar
Nagar Kurnool: In the Nagar Kurnool district center, the *Tridalan Youth* organization has been conducting Ganapati Navaratri celebrations in the Hakim Street of Sant Bazaar for the past 20 years. This year as well, the festivities are being held with great grandeur every day.
On Saturday afternoon, they organized a successful *Annadanam program* (food donation event). The chief guest for this event was *Mission Bhagiratha DE Hemalatha*, who was honored with a shawl by the women. She performed special prayers to Lord Ganesha and wished for everyone's health, peace, and prosperity.
The event saw the participation of Syndicate members, women, and devotees in large numbers.
