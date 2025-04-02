Live
Successful Job Fair In Govt Degree College
The job fair held at the Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool district concluded successfully, according to the college principal, M. Anjaiah.
Nagar kurnool: The job fair held at the Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool district concluded successfully, according to the college principal, M. Anjaiah. The event was organized under the aegis of the Magic Bus Foundation, with participation from several prominent companies.
Companies such as Shriram Finance, MedPlus, Muthoot Finance, Survey Trust, 2050 Healthcare, and Camel Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. took part in the job fair. Principal Anjaiah stated that the event received an overwhelming response, with over 100 unemployed candidates attending. Among them, 50% secured job placements.
Company representatives handed over offer letters to the selected candidates. The event was attended by IQAC Coordinator Vanitha, faculty members Madan Mohan, Uma Devi, Kodandaramaiah, Ramakrishna, JKC mentor Ramakrishna, and representatives from various companies.