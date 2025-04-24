  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Summer special train services extended between Charlapalli & Visakhapatnam

Summer special train services extended between Charlapalli & Visakhapatnam
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) will continue to run special train...

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) will continue to run special train services between various destinations.

Train no-0857 (Visakhapatnam- Charlapalli) will run every Friday from April 25 to May 30 and train no-08580 (Visakhapatnam- Charlapalli) will run every Saturday from April 26 to May 31.

Enroute, these trains will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Yelamanchili, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikude, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations in both directions. These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second class coaches.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick