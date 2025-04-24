Summer special train services extended between Charlapalli & Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) will continue to run special train services between various destinations.

Train no-0857 (Visakhapatnam- Charlapalli) will run every Friday from April 25 to May 30 and train no-08580 (Visakhapatnam- Charlapalli) will run every Saturday from April 26 to May 31.

Enroute, these trains will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Yelamanchili, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikude, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations in both directions. These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second class coaches.