Supply of fertilizers steady, urea remains top concern

Hyderabad: Telangana’s supply of fertilizers for the ongoing Vanakalam-2025 season is showing steady progress, despite a shortfall of 2.64 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) as of Sunday. The State Agriculture Department reported that the state began the season with an opening stock of 1.92 LMT on April 1, 2025. Against the Centre’s planned supply of 9.80 LMT for the rainy season, 8.30 LMT has been allotted so far, with actual deliveries reaching 5.66 LMT.

However, cumulative figures as of August 24 indicate that the state has received 8.64 LMT of fertilizers against a total allotment of 8.80 LMT, reflecting a strong distribution effort. Urea remains the most in-demand nutrient, with 3.80 LMT allotted and 3.60 LMT supplied. DAP follows with 2.20 LMT allotted and 2.10 LMT supplied, while complex fertilizers slightly exceeded expectations with 2.64 LMT supplied against 2.60 LMT allotted. The supply, ramped up in June and July to align with sowing activities, peaked in August with 2.80 LMT allotted and 2.64 LMT supplied. Despite this, officials acknowledged persistent challenges in meeting urea demand.

Agency-wise data shows that dealers are leading the distribution network, holding 2.92 LMT of stock, including 1.22 LMT of urea and 0.85 LMT of complex fertilizers. Societies and MARKFED hold 0.57 LMT and 0.55 LMT respectively, while company godowns maintain 0.60 LMT as buffer stock. “We are working with dealers, societies, and companies to maintain seamless distribution. The slight shortfall in urea and DAP supply is being addressed,” a senior agriculture officer stated.

According to Agriculture Department officials, with the Vanakalam season in full swing, the state’s coordinated efforts are bolstering agricultural productivity and boosting farmer confidence.