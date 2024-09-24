Support Will Be Provided for the Development of Market Yard

Gadwal: Market Yard Chairman Bingi Doddi Doddeppa and Vice Chairman Pacharla Kumar Under the leadership of Alampur Market Yard Chairman, Sri Doddeppa, a committee meeting was held today at the Agriculture Market Yard in Alampur Chowrasta. Various topics were discussed during this meeting.

Iza Mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district is renowned for its agricultural productivity. Surrounded by reservoirs like Mucchonipalli, Chinnonipalli, Nagar Doddi, and Thatikunta, and supported by the RDS and Nettempadu lift irrigation projects, the region is thriving in terms of crop yield. It ranks among the top areas in the district for producing cotton, paddy, chilies, groundnuts, pulses, and a variety of commercial crops.

However, due to the lack of proper marketing facilities, farmers are forced to transport their produce to neighboring states such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, selling at markets in Emmiganur, Raichur, and Kurnool. Despite growing abundant crops, farmers suffer losses by selling their produce at lower prices in distant markets due to the absence of local marketing options.

In recent decades, a market committee was established in Iza, but due to certain selfish political interests, the committee has been inactive. The previous BRS government made efforts to improve the market by setting up a cattle market, which has since flourished, preventing farmers from traveling long distances to places like Maldakal and Pebber for cattle trading.

Iza Market also holds the potential to become a hub for the sale and purchase of crops like groundnuts, cotton, paddy, chilies, sunflower, jowar, and millets. If the market were properly developed and operational, farmers would benefit greatly by selling their produce locally at fair prices.

Today, under the leadership of the Congress party, Iza mandal activists met with Doddeppa, the newly appointed chairman of the Alampur Market Yard Committee. During the meeting, they discussed the development of Iza Market and submitted a formal request. Responding positively, Doddeppa assured his full support for the establishment of the market committee in Iza, promising that steps would be taken soon to address the farmers' marketing needs.

Key points of discussion included: Upgrading the Iza Sub-Market Yard into a full-fledged Market Yard. Modernizing the current Market Yard at Alampur Chowrasta to make it more beneficial for farmers.

The meeting was attended by Market Yard directors, the Market Yard Secretary, and staff.