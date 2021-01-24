Supporters of Revanth Reddy, KTR engage in slugfest on Twitter

Hyderabad: A twitter war broke out between the supporters of TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday. Earlier, the Congress leader had challenged KT Rama Rao to show the development taken place in the Kodangal Assembly segment, which has been adopted by the TRS leader after 2018 Assembly elections.

Responding to an article published in a regional newspaper that KTR has developed Kodangal on par with his Sircilla constituency in just two years, the TPCC leader, who has been elected MLA from the same constituency for two times, took to social media and dared the ruling party leader and the IT Minister to disclose the details of all development activities with documentary evidence. He claimed development in Kodangal was taken only between 2009 and 2018 when he was the legislator.

Revanth said that there has been no development activity ever since he was defeated in the 2018 Assembly elections from Kodangal segment. In a quick response, KTR supporters retorted and posted the photos of all development activities taking place in the constituency. They questioned Revanth for his defeat when his tall claim of huge development in the Assembly segment was true.