News

Supreme Court hears Telangana MLA disqualification case, adjourns for two weeks

  16 Jan 2026 1:53 PM IST
Supreme Court 

In a significant hearing, the Supreme Court addressed the disqualification of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Telangana

In a significant hearing, the Supreme Court addressed the disqualification of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Telangana, with a bench led by Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Masih.

During the proceedings, Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Telangana Speaker, reported that inquiries had been conducted and judgments issued against seven MLAs to date. However, lawyers for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party raised concerns regarding the Speaker's alleged non-compliance with previous Supreme Court orders.

In response, the Supreme Court has set a four-week deadline for the inquiry into the remaining MLAs and scheduled the next hearing for two weeks hence.

Supreme CourtTelangana MLAsDisqualification CaseSpeaker InquiryBharat Rashtra Samithi
