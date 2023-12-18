Live
- IAF personnel detained in Bengal’s Barrackpore for firing at cop's house
- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
Just In
Surekha signs file doubling ex-gratia for people killed in animal attacks
Okays jumbos from other States for festivals, events
Hyderabad: Warangal East MLA Konda Surekha on Sunday took charge as Minister of Environment and Forests & Endowments. She took office in the BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in the presence of her family, and senior officials.
Soon after taking charge, the minister signed her first file for increasing ex-gratia to families whose members fall victim to human-animal conflicts, doubling the compensation amount for loss of human life to Rs 10 lakh. Details, instructions and rules relating to this are to be issued soon. She also signed a file to bring elephants for various festivals and events from other States.
She assured 100% support in all development activities of the Forest department. The BC Welfare and Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, several MLAs, leaders from the minister’s constituency, Additional Chief Secretary, EFS&T, PCCF (HoFF) R M Dobriyal, M C Pargain, PCCF, Elusing Meru, PCCF, Dr. Suvarna, PCCF, G. Chandra Shekar Reddy, director / additional PCCF, TSFDC, Sunita M. Bhagwat, additional PCCF, circle heads and
DFOs attended.
Releasing posters on environmental pollution, the minister asked officials to create effective plans to control pollution and protect forests and wildlife. She later held a meeting with the department officials and issued guidelines to for improving greenery in State and to work with people on the lines of Chief Minister’s directions as “Praja Sevaks.”
Dobriyal explained the development activities being taken up and proposed to improve forests and wildlife in collaboration with all other departments and private organisations.