Surekha signs file doubling ex-gratia for people killed in animal attacks

Hyderabad: Warangal East MLA Konda Surekha on Sunday took charge as Minister of Environment and Forests & Endowments. She took office in the BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in the presence of her family, and senior officials.

Soon after taking charge, the minister signed her first file for increasing ex-gratia to families whose members fall victim to human-animal conflicts, doubling the compensation amount for loss of human life to Rs 10 lakh. Details, instructions and rules relating to this are to be issued soon. She also signed a file to bring elephants for various festivals and events from other States.

She assured 100% support in all development activities of the Forest department. The BC Welfare and Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, several MLAs, leaders from the minister’s constituency, Additional Chief Secretary, EFS&T, PCCF (HoFF) R M Dobriyal, M C Pargain, PCCF, Elusing Meru, PCCF, Dr. Suvarna, PCCF, G. Chandra Shekar Reddy, director / additional PCCF, TSFDC, Sunita M. Bhagwat, additional PCCF, circle heads and

DFOs attended.

Releasing posters on environmental pollution, the minister asked officials to create effective plans to control pollution and protect forests and wildlife. She later held a meeting with the department officials and issued guidelines to for improving greenery in State and to work with people on the lines of Chief Minister’s directions as “Praja Sevaks.”

Dobriyal explained the development activities being taken up and proposed to improve forests and wildlife in collaboration with all other departments and private organisations.