Surekha strongly calls to counter conspiracies against caste census

Hyderabad: Minister for Forest and Endowments Konda Surekha has urged the BCs to reject conspiracies against the caste census.

She stated that the Congress government is committed to ensuring complete justice for the backward and weaker sections, which constitute 56 percent of the population in Telangana.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, Konda Surekha criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting the welfare of BCs and asserted that the current government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has taken up the BC caste census to address this long-standing issue.

She noted that the caste census was conducted as part of the vision of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Condemning the BRS legislators for walking out in the middle of these crucial discussions, questioning their commitment to BC welfare, the Minister pointed out that during the BRS regime, even though a comprehensive family survey was conducted, neither concrete measures were taken for BCs, nor any report was released.

Konda Surekha accused the BRS leaders of misleading the people through negative propaganda on social media platforms to divert attention from the Congress government’s efforts for BCs. She warned that opposing the caste census would ultimately harm the BC communities themselves.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah, Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas, Government Sector Corporation Chairman and Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankaraiah, and MLC Egge Mallesham were also present in the media conference.