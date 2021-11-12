Survival of tigers is in danger

Adilabad: The survival of tigers in the wildlife sanctuary is in danger. Due to the negligence of the forest authorities in the conservation of tigers poachers killing tigers, tigers are losing their lives to poachers traps in the jungle in the joint Adilabad district.



The government is releasing special funds for the conservation of tigers in the Kawwal sanctuary which is spread across the joint district. Tigers migrating Kawwal santury from neighbouring Maharashtra and losing their life to poacher traps. In many incident, poachers were caught red-handed while carrying the tigers' skin and nails in the district. Officials taking nominal measures to control poachers in the sanctuary.

Tigers migrating from neighbouring Tadoba, Tippeshwar sanctuaries of Maharashtra and Indravathi of Chattisgadh tigers entering the district after crossing Pengana, Pranahitha rivers. Poachers strategically kill migratory tigers and make money. Due to the high demand for tigers' skin and claws poachers are setting up electric fences in the forests and killing tigers and making money. With the lack of inspections officials, failure to detect power lines in the area where tigers roam, hunters feel comfortable doing their job. Incidents of tiger killing coming to light.

In the joint district, more than a dozen tigers have reportedly succumbed to poachers' thirst for money over a period of ten years. In 2019 a tiger was electrocuted at Shivvaram area in Mancherial district and in 2018 police arrested poachers while transporting the skin of tigers at Echoda Mandal in Adilabad district in police nabbed thugs who killed a tiger in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district in 2016. In Kotapalli mandal tiger died due to an electric shock set up by farmers in their field. Poachers killed a tiger by setting an electric wire trap at Papanna peta village under Bejjuru Mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Phalguna (name of the tiger) which came from Maharashtra gave birth to cubs in two deliveries but the cubs were not traced anywhere, and the K4 tiger which was injured in a trap roamed in the forest with injures that also was also not traced so far. Last year tiger was killed in the Indravelli forest area of Adilabad district, officials don't know that a tiger was roaming in the Indervelli area unless the accused revealed the crime. Government has Kavval santury to conserve tigers and spent about 20 crores so far. But due to the negligence of concerned authorities, every year tiger killing incidents come to the light.