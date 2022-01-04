Suryapet: 5 medicos booked for ragging

Suryapet: District police have registered a case under various sections against five students of the Government Medical College in Suryapet for ragging and harassing their junior, a first year medicine student.

The group of students allegedly forced the victim to strip, recorded the act on their mobile phones and tried to tonsure him. Viskamuri Sai Kumar, native of Hyderabad is studying first year in Government Medical College of Suryapet.

Sai arrived to the hostel from home on January 1 night. He was asked to come into a room by a group of 15-25 senior students. They ordered him to undress and filmed a video on a cell phone and attacked him in an inebriated state.

They further tried to tonsure his head. The victim student escaped from them and informed the incident to his father over the phone.

Police lodged a complaint based on the victim student's father's phone call to 100. As part of investigation, police registered a case against 5 students and the number is likely to increase after further investigation. Medical College principal Sharadha informed the media that she constituted a committee to probe the ragging incident and will take action on the responsible after submitting the report of the committee to superiors.

The SP informed the media that police received a complaint through Dial 100 that ragging had taken place in the medical college on January 1 late night. Police responded immediately and next day, the victim medical student and his parents lodged a written complaint at the local police station, he added

In the preliminary investigation, the victim student Sai Kumar identified five students who were found guilty of ragging, whereas others needed to be identified, he explained.

There is no anti-ragging committee in the medical college, he added. He said the medical college and hostels are located at different places and added that ragging may have occurred due to lack of supervision over the hostel. He assured to take all measures to prevent ragging in the medical college in future. Police registered a case under Section 448, 323, 504, 506, Anti-Ragging Act Telangana, the SP informed.

Meanwhile, Health Minister T Harish Rao, in a statement in Hyderabad, said that the ragging incident in Suryapet Medical College was brought to the notice of the government and action would be taken on the responsible persons after getting the fact report from the probe committee constituted on the incident.