Suryapet: CM KCR acting like Roman Emperor Nero says Sitakka

Suryapet: Mulugu MLA Sitakka on Saturday stated that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is acting like Roman Emperor Nero while corona is spreading its tentacles in the state. She visited Suryapet and took part in charity programmes organised by party State secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy in the memory of his sister Mamatha

Speaking on this occasion , she demanded the State government to include corona treatment in Aarogyasri to save the lives of the poor and to get the best treatment in private hospitals by the poor at free of cost.

She also demanded the State government to provide 50 kg rice and Rs 6,000 per month financial aid to the labor of unorganised sector workers who lost their employment due to lockdown.

She raised objections over CM KCR's attitude of suppressing the questioning voices and described the politics as a platform to serve the people in all means. She advised the CM KCR to act shrewdly and reliably in the present pandemic time in the interest of people of the State.

As a part of the programme, she distributed free food packets to 400 attendants at local Government area hospital, fruits and dry fruits distribution to 150 corona patients of isolation ward in the hospital, distribution of ration to 200 poor families in 36 ward of the town and distribution of 50 kg rice bags to 200 journalists TPCC secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy appealed the people of Suryapet district to follow Covid-19 protocols to save themselves from the corona pandemic and demanded the State government to speed up vaccination programme in view of possible threat of corona third wave.