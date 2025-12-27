Suryapet: Father and son electrocuted

Suryapet: A tragic incident occurred at Chivvemla mandal headquarters in Suryapet district, where a father and his son died after being electrocuted during the construction of an Indiramma house.

Madasu Buchaiah (48), a resident of 7G Colony in the mandal headquarters, had been sanctioned an Indiramma house. On Wednesday, earthwork for the construction began. On Thursday late evening, while water was being poured on the pillars using a motor connected to a tractor tanker, electricity suddenly passed through the water. As a result, Buchaiah suffered an electric shock and collapsed on the spot.

Within minutes, his younger son, Madasu Lokesh (22), arrived at the scene. Unaware of the danger, he touched the tanker and was also electrocuted, collapsing immediately.

Local residents rushed the duo to the Suryapet Government General Hospital. However, doctors confirmed that both had already died. Police who reached the spot shifted the bodies to Suryapet General Hospital for postmortem examination. Based on a complaint from family members, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.