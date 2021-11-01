Suryapet: Jagadish Reddy all praise for Antyodaya Society

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy said that women can do miracles if they are resolute. The Antyodaya Women's Mutual Co-operative Savings Society, celebrating its 22nd general body meeting, will definitely be an inspiration for the present.

An organisation started with just 10 members and reached 10 thousand and celebrated its 22nd General Body meeting after two decades is a testament to the discipline of the society on Monday, he said.

The minister took part as the chief guest at the 22nd general body meeting. The Society was formed 22 years ago under the auspices of the Ardika Samatha mandali in Suryapet. He lauded it for rendering service akin to that of Mulkanur Dairy Society of Karimnagar. He assured the society that the government would extend necessary support to successfully carry out its activities.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, District Library President Srinivas Goud, Municipal Chairman Annapoornamma, Vice Chairman Kishore and others present.