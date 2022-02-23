Suryapet: Minister Jagadish elected president of Nalgonda Olymic Association

Suryapet: New body of district Olympic Association of erstwhile Nalgonda district was elected at a general body meeting held in Suryapet on Tuesday.

Presidents and secretaries of 24 sports associations took part in the meeting and elected the new body unanimously.

Minister GJagadish Reddy was elected as the president of the district Olympic Association, while Gottipati Kartaiah as general secretary and Dr Hafiz Khan and Bommapala Gri Babu were elected as chairman and treasurer respectively of. Speaking on this occasion, Minister Jagadish Reddy said the government is committed to develop sports facilities and encourage sports persons in all aspects.

He advised the sports associations to conduct competitions at regular intervals to encourage the sportsmen and women and to strengthen sports in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Imam Kareem , Gaddam Venkateshwarlu, Nama Narasimha Rao, Nathi Krishna Murthi, Ramchander Goud, Yanala Prabhakar Reddy, Ganduri Prakash, Ponnagani Krishna Murthi, Chandraiah, Bhulok Rao, Lingaiah Yadav and others participated in the meeting.