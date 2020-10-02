Suryapet: Minister Jagadish Reddy lays foundation for various development works

Suryapet: Minister for Energy, Jagadish Reddy laid foundation stone for repairing works of distributor canal 14 of Musi canal with an estimated cost of Rs 19.08 lakh at Kasarabad in the district and also laid foundation stones for various development works in Suryapeta, Penpahad and Atmakur mandals in the district on Thursday .



Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that Suryapet Constituency have been witnessing rapid development with keen interest of KCR for the past six years

He said the State government is effectively implementing welfare and development schemes

Other party leaders and cadre are joining TRS party voluntarily by the development and welfare activities being taken up by CM KCR

MPP Beeravolu Ravinder Reddy, Nemmadi Biksham, ZPTCs GD Biksham, Mamidi Anita Anjayya, Sarpanchs Dandi Sugunamma , Dongari Sudhakar, Panchayati Raj EE Prakash and local TRS leaders were also present on the occasion.