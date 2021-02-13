Suryapet: Work as family to keep pink flag flying: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy stated that the TRS has become a legendary force with the blessings of the people across the State.



Speaking at a party awareness meeting in Suryapet district headquarters on Friday morning as part of TRS membership drive, he told the activists that they must work continuously, as a family. It is our responsibility to win people's faith to keep the pink flag top over other parties, he stated. The party leaders were told not to neglect membership drive, which helps to strengthen the roots of the party. He lauded party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for introducing insurance to party workers.

People have been noticing the changes and the development that has been taking place in the State before and after 2014 and they are supporting the TRS government as they have realized that the CM is developing the State, the Minister said. He called upon the party cadre to give a befitting answer to those, who are criticising revolutionary schemes like Rythu Bandhu.

He said that no case of fluorosis has been reported in the combined Nalgonda district as reported by the Central government agencies as well as World Health Organisation, citing safe drinking water being provided by Mission Bhagiratha.

"Before 2014, people saw demonstrations in legislatures on irregular power supply, protests with lanterns, dharnas on roads, roadblocks and attacks on substations. But, after 2014, we have been witnessing great changes quite opposite to earlier situation," Jagadish Reddy explained.

The Minister received party membership from the party erstwhile Nalgonda district election in-charge and State general secretary Takkallapalli Ravinder Rao at a programme in Suryapet on Friday.

Suryapet Municipal Chairperson Perumalla Annapurnamma and Market Committee Chairperson Uppala Lalita, District Library Chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud, party leaders and cadre participated in the programme.