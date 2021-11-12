  • Menu
Suryapet: Youth dies of electric shock while putting up banner

In a tragic incident, a person died and another sustained injuries after they came in contact with a live electric wire while putting up a flexi banner near Ranga theatre in Kodad of Suryapet district on Friday.

The victim Kandukuri Sunil died on the spot, while Kudumula Venkatesh received serious injuries who was shifted to a hospital in Khammam. The victims are residents of Banjara colonies in the town.

According to the police, two youth came in contact with the wire while putting up the banner near Ranga theatre which was venue of Rythu Maha dharna of TRS.

Meanwhile, tension mounted at Kodad when the relatives of the victims staged dharna on main road, resulting in a traffic jam for more than half an hour. However, the police pacified them and sent home.

