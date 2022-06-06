Suspend cops for third degree: BJP

Hanumakonda: Accusing the police of torturing three farmers belonging to Perumandlagudem village, the BJP leaders took out 'Chalo Panhini' protest in Wardhannapet constituency on Sunday. They demanded the State government to suspend Inavolu Sub-Inspector Bharat and Parvathagiri Inspector Vishweshwar, accusing them of torturing the three farmers Kalapagiri Srinivas, Kalpagiri Niranjan and Voruganti Murali.

It may be mentioned here that the victims have been alleging that they were taken into custody by Inavlou Sub-Inspector Bharat at about 3 am on June 1 and were subjected to torture at the police station for questioning the TRS Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh about the land pooling issue. Against this backdrop, the victims led by BJP leaders had already approached the Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi on June 3, seeking action against the police for using third degree interrogation against them.

Speaking at the protest, BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma and former minister G Vijayarama Rao demanded justice for the farmers. They alleged that Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh was behind the torture of three farmers. Rao Padma said that the TRS leaders who pose themselves as farmers-friendly need to answer over the issue.

She found fault with the police for foisting false cases against the farmers who opposed Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA)'s move to acquire nearly 22,000 acres spread across 27 villages. The police booked cases against at least 12 farmers of Perumandlagudem, she added.

BJP Warangal district president Kondeti Sridhar, former MLAs Marthineni Dharma Rao and Vannala Sriramulu were among others at the protest. The police who arrested the protestors shifted them to the Mamnoor police station.