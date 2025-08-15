Suspension Row at Jogulamba Temple: Priests Defy Endowments Dept, Vow Court Battle

Gadwal: The controversy surrounding the suspension orders issued by the Endowments Department against priests of the Jogulamba Temple has been escalating with each passing day. Acting on the orders of the Endowments Department, Executive Officer (EO) Purendar has been trying for the past two days to serve suspension notices to the priests. However, the priests have been outright refusing to accept them.

Confronting the EO, the priests alleged,

“We participated in private events only on your oral instructions. Why should we be sacrificed for your fault?”

They warned the EO, saying,

“Do whatever you want… on Monday we will go to court and get a stay order.”

Not stopping there, the priests reportedly hurled strong curses at the EO. Finding no other way to proceed, the officials pasted the suspension notices on the walls of the priests’ houses.

Meanwhile, when the State Endowments Department Archaka Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) came forward to extend support to the Jogulamba priests, the priests refused their help, declaring,

“We don’t need your support; we have Challa [referring to MLC Challa Venkata Ramireddy] backing us.”

With MLC Challa Venkata Ramireddy standing firmly in their support, the priests have taken a defiant stance, openly ignoring the directives of the Endowments Department. On the other side, department officials have warned that defying the official notification could lead to even more severe action.

Background & Implications

The dispute began when the Endowments Department suspended certain priests for allegedly participating in private events without official sanction.

The priests claim they acted under verbal instructions from the EO himself, and therefore see the suspension as unfair.

The involvement of a political leader, MLC Challa Venkata Ramireddy, has emboldened the priests to resist departmental orders.

The refusal to accept notices and the department’s move to paste them on house walls highlights the growing hostility.

Officials have hinted that further disciplinary measures are likely if the priests continue to defy the suspension orders.

This standoff between the Jogulamba Temple priests and the Endowments Department is expected to play out both legally and politically in the coming days, especially with the priests preparing to seek a court stay order.