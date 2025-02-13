Live
Just In
Swadeshi Mela for promoting local products organised
Karimnagar: The Swadeshi Mela organised by the Swadeshi Jagarana Manch is highly encouraging local artists, products and traders.
Swadeshi Jagarana Manch is organising the Swadeshi Mela to promote local artists. Swalambi Bharat Abhiyan Region co-convenor Indrasena Reddy, Swadeshi Jagarana Manch Dakshina Madhya Kshetra Sanghatana Secretary Jagadish , Rashtriya Swayamsek Sangh Telangana Purva Sangh Mulk Burla Dakshinamurthy said that by having a Swadeshi ideology and buying Swadeshi products, not only the country will benefit financially, but the family, village, state and the entire country will achieve self-sufficiency.
They also spoke on the occasion of the inauguration of the Swadeshi Mela on Wednesday and said that Swadeshi is a wonderful mantra that contributes to our self-sufficiency and the self-reliance of the country in all fields. They especially called on people to use Swadeshi products saying that the manufacture of Swadeshi products will help overcome dependence on imported goods.
They mainly wanted to take advantage of the schemes and benefits provided by the central and state governments for the manufacturers of indigenous goods. A workshop was organised for polytechnic and engineering students as part of the Swadeshi Mela programme.
Karimnagar Police Training Center Superintendent Sunkara Srinivas and IVY School Chairman Pasuvula Mahesh, who participated in the workshop, suggested that along with education, they should excel in jobs and businesses and rise to the level of employment. On this occasion, they made suggestions on various key issues and gave many examples to shape the future of the students. Swadeshi Mela in-charge Mukka Harish Babu, Gampa Venkat, Kallem Vasudeva Reddy and others participated in this programme.