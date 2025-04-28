Swift Action Ordered on 25 Complaints Received at Prajavani Program

Gadwal: Giving high priority to addressing public grievances, RDO Srinivasa Rao instructed the officials to resolve the complaints received during the Prajavani (Public Grievance Day) program immediately without any delay.

The Prajavani program was conducted on Monday at the Integrated District Offices Complex meeting hall. A total of 25 complaints were submitted by citizens who had come from various parts of the district.





During the program, the complainants presented their issues directly to Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Srinivasa Rao and Employment Officer (EO) Narender, submitting their petitions and seeking swift action.

RDO Srinivasa Rao emphasized that the complaints should not be kept pending and directed the concerned officials to examine each case promptly and ensure speedy resolution of the grievances. He stressed the importance of responsive governance and reminded the officials that public confidence depends on how quickly and effectively their concerns are addressed.





Officials from various departments participated in the event, listened to the grievances, and assured immediate action where possible.

The Prajavani program continues to serve as an important platform for citizens to directly interact with government officials and seek redressal for their problems.