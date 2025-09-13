Swift Action Taken After Major Pothole Appears on Aiza–Kurnool Highway Bridge

Live
Gadwal: A major pothole developed on the large stream bridge along the inter-state Aiza–Kurnool highway, causing serious risk to motorists. Despite continuous rains over the past three months, R&B authorities had not taken action, leaving commuters worried about accidents, especially with heavy vehicles and interstate buses frequently using the route.
Concerned drivers urged officials to ensure smooth and safe travel, stressing that the bridge is a key link for transport between Telangana, Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region, and Karnataka.
Responding promptly, Sub-Inspector Srinivas Rao personally inspected the site and, with the support of police personnel and Roads & Buildings (R&B) officials, oversaw emergency repair works. Moram (gravel and soil mix) was filled into the pothole to prevent vehicles from falling into it, ensuring that traffic continued without disruption.
Motorists expressed relief and appreciation for the swift action, while also appealing to the authorities to carry out permanent road and bridge repairs to avoid further risks.