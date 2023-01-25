Tailoring scheme boon for women: Errabelli

Jangaon: The State Government is committed to the empowerment of women, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Inaugurating the Tailoring training classes at Kodakandla on Tuesday, the Minister said that no other State in the country is on par with Telangana in the implementation of welfare and developmental programmes.

"The tailoring scheme is the first of its kind in the State. As many as 3,000 women will be trained in tailoring in the three-month programme jointly funded (Rs 5 crore) by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Stree Nidhi. All the credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao," Errabelli said.

The government is spending Rs 17,000 on each trainee. As many as 3,000 women are being trained in Palakurthi. All the orders relating to the government will be given to these trained women. This apart, these trained women will have a chance to get employment in the upcoming projects – Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Sangem mandal in Warangal district, and Mini Textile Park at Kodakandla in Jangaon district, Minister said. In all, the textile parks have the potential to generate 10,000 jobs for women tailors, he added.

Referring to the prevailing political situation in the country, Errabelli told the people to analyse the administration in Telangana. The State witnessed rapid growth in the last eight years. People need to understand the development in Telangana comparing it with the States ruled by the BJP and the Congress, Errabelli said.

He said that despite the pressure from the BJP-led Central Government, KCR is not ready to install meters to agricultural pump sets. Even though the Centre had offered to sanction Rs 30,000 crore to the State, KCR is refusing to do so, he added. Later, the minister inspected Kanti Velugu, State government's flagship initiative aimed at providing free eye screening and vision tests, healthcare camp and interacted with the patients. Additional collector Praful Desai and DCCB vice chairman Kunduru Venkateshwar Reddy were among others present.