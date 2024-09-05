Take measures to prevent loss of property, life: Sridhar Babu

Peddapalli: IT Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu advised the people to be vigilant in view of the heavy rains lashing the State for the past four days.

The Minister inspected the flow of Godavari flowing in Manthani on Wednesday. Later speaking to the media, he said in the wake of heavy rains across the state, the officials were alerted and directed to take measures from time to time to prevent any loss of property or life.

He said that the officials are alert and the government machinery is ready to deal with the disaster. He said that the officials are releasing the flood water downstream, predicting the heavy rains in Maharashtra and the flood coming to the projects in our state from time to time.

The municipal staff has been ordered to work immediately to clean the drains and garbage in the Manthani municipal area.

The minister ordered the district medical officers to take precautionary measures as there is a possibility of spread of mosquito-borne diseases due to the rains and if there is a case of viral fever in any village, organise a health camp and provide medical facilities to them immediately. He directed health officials to provide better medical facilities to every person who visits the government hospital in Manthani constituency. After speaking to the agriculture officer on the phone, the minister directed the officials to go to the fields where the crop has been damaged and record the extent of damage.