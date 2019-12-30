Take pride in your mother tongue: Mohan Bhagwat

Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Dr Mohan Bhagawat asked people take pride in their own mother tongue, work hard and set an example in their work, serve others to their capacity and impart the rich culture inherited to the future generations.

Addressing as chief guest at the alumni meet of Sri Sharadhamam here on Sunday, he said that we can make the country great, even if 30 crore citizens out of 130 crore Indians start serving society and country taking inspiration from the importance of "Chaturvida Purushartha"(The four purposes of human action).

He asked people to serve others to the extent their capacity permits. Otherwise, try to impart the cultural values inherited from the past to their children.

He said the reunion of students is a happy occasion where they meet friends of their schools days and also to extend their help to the schools.

But, unlike other institutions, the foundation of Vidya Bharati has started with one teacher and few students at Gorakhpur with a different expectation."Starting a school for just to run it was not the objective of the Vidya Bharati, but, to serve society and the country selflessly."

Unlike other living beings, human beings cannot live in isolation without society. Also, they are endowed with a unique cognitive capability of making and shaping a world out of their thoughts.

However, when living in a society there are rules of discipline to live in a society. Thus, to make one's life better one cannot harm others.

For this, the thought process of people should have a direction. But, unfortunately, human beings cognitive capacities could make him transform his life from the state of forest dwellers to that of landing on moon, Mars and even produce water out of air.

However, the very developmental perspectives have lost direction. This has resulted in harming the ecological setting in which he lives and also the unbridled competition to earn happiness making people turn selfish, to exploit other living organisms and even not hesitating to destroy them.

"There is enough realization that the development model adopted is wrong. But, we are not able to get out of it."

It was against this backdrop that the world is looking at India.

For, we had proved for over 3,000 years treating every element in nature like trees, land, rivers, mountains, animals in term of the divine.

Yet, the development model practiced in India caused the economy to flourish. We have shown the solution of bringing people together forming a relationship with everything in nature with compassion and respect.