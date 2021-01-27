Take up road widening works of Karimnagar-Warangal Highway: MP Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: After observing alignment map of road widening works, Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked the officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), where they are going to construct bypass roads and the length of bypass roads that are going to be constructed near Thadikal, Huzurabad and Elkathurthy areas.

The MP held a review meeting with NHAI officials on road widening works of Karimnagar-Warangal highway at R&B Guest House here on Wednesday. He discussed at length about the locations they were going to construct Road over Bridge (RoB) service roads and Road Under Bridge (RUB) for preventing accidents. The officials were suggested to take up land acquisition without creating any problems to farmers.

The MP ordered the officials to listen to the appeals of the oustees and do justice to them by providing immediate rehabilitation and compensation. He also discussed with NHAI Project Director about widening of four-lane road from Karimnagar to Jagtial district. By taking the suggestion of people, road widening works must be completed as early as possible within the prescribed time limit, he ordered.

NHAI Project Director Kishore Raghunath, BJP district unit president Gangadi Krishna Reddy and other officials attended the review meeting.