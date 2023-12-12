Talasani Srinivas Yadav, former OSD Kalyan applies for bail in TS High Court

Hyderabad: Ex-minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, former OSD Kalyan, approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the Telangana Animal Husbandry Department files theft case. The police registered a case against five people including Kalyan on the complaint of the office watchman who found that important files were missing from the office. Kalyan recently approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail without arresting him in this case.

Talasani OSD Kalyan Chamber is located in Hyderabad Masabtank Animal Husbandry Department office. Last Friday at half past five in the evening, some people entered the office by removing the window grills and took away important documents along with hard disks. The watchman found the office door open and went inside to see files, computers and beer lying scattered. He complained to the police. However, Kalyan denied the allegations against him