Tamilisai Soundararajan a BJP activist, charge TRS leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders accused Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan of making derogatory comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and termed her as an activist of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Responding to the statement made by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who said that KCR's plan to foray into national politics is an unachievable task, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy found fault with the attitude of Governor and said that she was not deserved to continue in the constitutional post.

"KCR is headed by a political party and he does whatever he wishes to strengthen his party. But, as par as Tamilsai is concerned, she is holding a constitutional post. She is no way related to make political comments against KCR. It is clearly proved that Tamilisai is not the Governor of Telangana, she is an activist of BJP," alleged Jagadish Reddy.

Government Whip and TRS MLA Balka Suman criticised Tamilisai for making comments against KCR's proposed national politics and questioned the Governor's authenticity to level such derogatory comments.

"Tamilisai is the Governor of the State. She should always keep in mind that she is not a politician. How does she have the right to make political comments against KCR," he questioned.

He also accused Tamilisai for blaming the CM on the recent floods in Telangana and said that she was not a scientist to point out everything.