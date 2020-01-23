Tandur: Municipal polls held smoothly

Tandur: Municipal elections were held peacefully except a few isolated incidents on Wednesday. Polling percentage increased between 3pm to 5pm. There were some altercations happened in Ward numbers 19, 24 and 13 stating bogus votes were casted.

Ballot boxes have been shifted to strong rooms in Saint Marks High School. Special observer Hymavathi inspected the election process. SP Narayana and Additional SP Rasheed ensured strong bandobast. The total polling per cent is said to be 71.33%