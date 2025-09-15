TAPAS District President Urges Centre to Intervene on Supreme Court Verdict Over Teacher Eligibility

Gadwal: TAPAS District President I. Sridhar Reddy has urged the central government to intervene in the recent Supreme Court judgment concerning the eligibility of teachers under the RTE Act, 2009.

Speaking during the TAPAS membership enrollment drive held on Monday in Aiza mandal, Sridhar Reddy explained that as per the orders issued by NCTE in line with the RTE Act-2009, teachers appointed before 2010 were exempted from the TET qualification. However, he said, the Supreme Court’s latest verdict contradicted this provision, causing concern among many teachers. He appealed to the Centre to take immediate steps to address the issue.

He also demanded that the government release pending DA arrears without further delay and ensure justice for the 317 affected employees awaiting resolution.

As part of the enrollment program, TAPAS members visited all primary schools, the Zilla Parishad Boys’ and Girls’ High Schools in Aiza, as well as Uppal High School.

TAPAS leaders Bhimeshwar Reddy, Nagaraju, Munivardhan Reddy, Jagan, Venkatesh, and Srikant participated in the program alongside Sridhar Reddy.