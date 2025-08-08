Live
- JNTUH observes National Handloom Day, celebrates India’s textile legacy
- Ramchander Rao champions handloom revival, slams govt neglect
- Laura Williams takes charge as new US Consul General in Hyd
- Another advocate dies in HC court hall
- BJD observes bandh over Puri girl’s death
- Shashidhar urges AP CM Naidu to shelve Banakacherla project
- Rajya Sabha members seek outcome of NEP 2020; govt highlights transformative impact
- Madhuri ambassador of Odisha’s handloom industry
- Amity University partners with state govt on skill development
- 2 minors among 3 held for gang-rape
TASA, Sparsh Hospice join hands to provide cashless palliative care to veterans
Hyderabad: Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) has taken the initiative to sign an MOU between Sparsh Hospice, an initiative of Rotary Club of Banjara...
Hyderabad: Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) has taken the initiative to sign an MOU between Sparsh Hospice, an initiative of Rotary Club of Banjara Hills, specialising in Palliative Care & Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Hyderabad.
This initiative would benefit more than 2,80,749 veterans & dependents in Hyderabad and nearby districts of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh by facilitating cashless palliative care to ECHS beneficiaries, who are terminally ill with cancer in the last stages of life. Sparsh’s comprehensive hospice care encompasses inpatient, home-based, and outpatient services, providing tailored support to patients and their families.
It has an 82-bed facility in Khajaguda, Hyderabad, which provides inpatient palliative care, especially for terminally ill patients with cancer. A dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and social counsellors offers pain management, symptom control, bereavement support, and spiritual guidance, ensuring patients receive the care they deserve.