TASA, Sparsh Hospice join hands to provide cashless palliative care to veterans

Hyderabad: Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) has taken the initiative to sign an MOU between Sparsh Hospice, an initiative of Rotary Club of Banjara Hills, specialising in Palliative Care & Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Hyderabad.

This initiative would benefit more than 2,80,749 veterans & dependents in Hyderabad and nearby districts of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh by facilitating cashless palliative care to ECHS beneficiaries, who are terminally ill with cancer in the last stages of life. Sparsh’s comprehensive hospice care encompasses inpatient, home-based, and outpatient services, providing tailored support to patients and their families.

It has an 82-bed facility in Khajaguda, Hyderabad, which provides inpatient palliative care, especially for terminally ill patients with cancer. A dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and social counsellors offers pain management, symptom control, bereavement support, and spiritual guidance, ensuring patients receive the care they deserve.