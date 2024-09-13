Task Force Cracks Down on Illegal Liquor Sales, Seizes 480 Beer Bottles

Hyderabad: South zone task force, hyderabad - held one person who found indulging in procuring and sellilng of liquor (imfl) illegally – seized : 40 cartons of king fisher beer bottles and one maruthi 800 car – all w.rs. 1,10,000/-

The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad along with Chatrinaka Police held one person who is procuring and selling of King Fisher beer bottles illegally and earning money without any valid license and violating the Excise Rules.

Details of accused:-

N. Shobha Rani @ Lalithamma @, age : 50 yrs, Occ: Business, R/o Lalithabagh, Chatrinaka, Hyderabad.

Property seized:-

1. 40 Cartons of King Fisher Beer bottles each carton containing 12 bottles- Total – 480 Beer Bottles – Each bottle – 650 ML.

2. One Maruthi Car

All W.Rs. 1,10,000/-

Facts of the case:-

The accused Smt. Shobha Rani @ Lalithamma is born and brought-up at Hyderabad. She is habitual liquor seller illegally. She buys liquor bottles in bulk from the wine shops in various areas and selling to the needy customers in retail by taking huge profits without any valid license at her house even dry-days also. Due to her illegal activities, (28) cases have been registered against her under Excise Actand other heads.

On a tip of information the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team apprehended the accused N. Shobha Rani @ Lalithamma while un-loading the liquor cartons from Maruthi 800Car bearing No. AP 28 J 8109 at her residence which was brought for selling to the needy customers, seized 40 Cartons of King Fisher Beers each carton 12 Beers (Each bottle-750 ML) and one Maruthi-800 Car at her possession.

The apprehended accused person and seized property was handed over to the SHO Chatrinaka Police Station for taking further action. The Chatrinaka Police registered a case in Cr. No.318/2024, U/s 34 (A) Excise Act and took the up investigation.

The above arrests were made under the supervision of Sri AndeSrinivasa Rao, Addl. Dy. Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Hyderabad by Sri S. Raghavendra, Inspector, SIs Sri K. Narsimulu, G. Anjaneyulu, N. Naveen, & Staff of Task Force and Chatrinaka Police.

Note:-

The Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad keeping strict vigil over illegal transporting, sale of liquor or any other illegal activity.

( Y.V.S. SUDHEENDRA ) Dy. Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad City.