Task Force formed to divide GHMC assets post-trifurcation

Following the trifurcation of GHMC, a Task Force under the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) has been constituted to rationally allocate assets, liabilities and manpower among the three corporations.

Chairing the first Standing Committee meeting following the reorganisation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at the Head Office, Jayesh Ranjan emphasised that officials must work with commitment to fulfil public aspirations. The Special Officer said that the Task Force will undertake a detailed study of allocations and agreements and submit recommendations within 10 days.

He observed that while certain reforms, particularly in IT-enabled services, may take time to yield results, effective functioning in municipal administration can produce instant and visible impact. “Six months would be sufficient to bring about meaningful change in urban governance,” he added.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s focus on good governance in the Core Urban Region (CURE), Ranjan said officials should leverage the government’s support and the leadership of GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan to deliver tangible outcomes at the grassroots.

Jayesh Ranjan directed the Commissioner, Additional Commissioners, Zonal Commissioners and senior officials to accelerate development works and enhance civic service delivery.

He described the reorganisation as a significant opportunity to bring governance closer to the people and called for visible improvements at the circle and ward levels within six months.

Noting that the next six months would be a crucial working season, he instructed officials to focus on expediting SRDP, SNDP and H-City projects, ensuring pothole-free roads and proper street lighting across the city.

The Standing Committee approved three key proposals relating to the CURE reorganisation constitution of Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporations; continuation of Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairtabad and Secunderabad zones under GHMC; allocation of staff to Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Corporations; and budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore each to the two new corporations.

Earlier, Karnan made a detailed PowerPoint presentation on sanitation, solid waste management, alternative proposals for dumping yards, water logging mitigation, infrastructure development, staff allocation, progress of SRDP, SNDP and H-City works, monsoon preparedness, streetlight maintenance, public grievance redressal and road safety initiatives.

To further improve sanitation standards, competitions will be conducted among the three corporations. Officials who develop garbage-vulnerable-point-free wards and circles will be recognised with commendation certificates and financial incentives. Corporators, NGOs and individuals contributing actively to sanitation efforts will also be honoured.

Additional Commissioners KA Mangatayaru and K Satyanarayana; Zonal Commissioners Anurag Jayanti, Priyanka Ala, N Ravi Kiran, S Srinivasa Reddy and G Mukunda Reddy; HMWSSB Joint MD Mayank Mittal, ED Samrat Ashok, Vigilance ASP Narasimha Reddy, CE Ratnakar; CCP K Srinivas, Financial Advisor Sharath Chandra and other officials were present.