Task force teams to crack whip against land sharks in Rangareddy

Rangareddy: Hinting towards a major move against the land-sharks in Rangareddy district, the District Administration is all set to prepare an action plan to crack the whip against the encroachments over government lands and water bodies in the district.

Collector K Shashanka, IAS, went into a huddle with the officials from revenue, irrigation, municipality, police, HMDA lakes, electricity, and survey records on Monday to discuss the extent of the encroachments on government lands and water bodies in the district and suggested modalities and measures to clear the same.

During the review meeting, the Collector wants special measures to be taken to protect the government lands, FTLs, and buffer zones of the water bodies in the district from encroachments. “As per the directives of the State government, two special task force teams have been constituted at the level of Special Deputy Collector, the ACP land protection department, and Lakes,” said the Collector.

“While Team-I will supervise four Assembly constituencies such as Rajendernagar, Serilingampally, Shadnagar, and Chevella, Team-II will look into the issues of three constituencies such as Maheshwaram, LB Nagar, and Ibrahimpatnam,” he further elaborated.

Additionally, the Collector wants immediate action over the complaints made through the Prajavani programme or on a formal complaint. He asked the task force teams to initiate immediate action against the encroachment over government lands, FTLs, and buffer zones on the water bodies, together with the help of local officials from revenue, irrigation, municipality, panchayat raj, and police.

“No illegal construction should be allowed over the government lands as well as within the limits of Full Tank Levels (FTLs) and buffer zones of the water bodies in the district, and all necessary measures should be taken to prevent the same,” said the District Collector.

The Collector warned of disciplinary action as per the CCA Act against any negligence or laxity on the part of the official concerned. The officials from revenue, police, irrigation, municipal administration, HMDA Lakes, panchayat raj, electricity, and land survey records were present on the occasion.