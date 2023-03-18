Tax defaulters warned of stern measures

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Swaroop Rani said that people should pay their property taxes and contribute to the development of the city. City Mayor Yadagiri Sunil and Commissioner Seva Islawat ordered the revenue department to take special measures to collect property tax. The KMC's revenue teams cracked down on delinquent residents with property tax arrears.





In the wake of that the revenue staff contacted the residences and business shops on Friday under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Swaroop Rani. In the past, the house owners and shopkeepers who did not respond despite being given notices many times, were issued another notices and warrants by the revenue authorities to pay the taxes and locked the houses and residences.





As the financial year ends on March 31, defaulters are asked to pay taxes on time. The property would be confiscated as per the Municipal Act for non-payment, said Additional Commissioner Swaroop Rani. She warned that the properties of owners and shopkeepers who owe large amounts of taxes to the municipal corporation will be confiscated as per the Municipal Act. Special instructions have been issued by the CDMA on the payment of taxes of delinquent borrowers. The residents have to clear pay their house tax, water bills and trade license tax on time by March 31. Revenue Department Officer Anjaneyu, RI Rashid and Bill Collectors, disaster management staff participated in the programme.