TCA brands entire HCA Council members ‘fraudsters’ amidst audit scandal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) today alleged that the entire Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Apex Council members, including the stalwart members who control HCA affairs, are fraudsters.

Dharam Guruva Reddy, TCA general secretary, claimed that HCA members had “copy pasted” the 2022-23 Financial Year Audit into the 2023-24 audit, asserting there was “nothing new and no accountability.” Listing out the spending of the last two summer camps, Guruva Reddy stated that the money sent was Rs 15 lakh to each district two times in 2024 and 2025 as claimed by HCA. However, he noted that HCA books reflected, as claimed by the present HCA Body, that they sent Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh two times in 2024 and 2025 to each district. “Which one is correct?” he questioned.

The TCA general secretary called for investigating agencies to cross-check the HCA 2023-24 Audit report. He highlighted that while it was dated for the June 29 Annual General Meeting (AGM) presentation, the entire audit and material were from 2022-23, and all AGM attendees passed it without any questions.

In a recent development, HCA president A Jagan Mohan Rao, Secretary R Devraj, and Treasurer CJ Srinivasa Rao were suspended at the Apex Council meeting.

This is seen as a critical decision taken by the Apex Council, having reportedly followed the rules by digging deep and taking action against three office bearers who were facing criminal charges in a CID case by the government.