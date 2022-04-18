TDP leaders want Chandrababu Naidu to make party strong in TS

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party leaders of the Goshamahal constituency have urged the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu to strengthen it and regain the past glory in Telangana.

A group of TDP leaders, led by Goshamahal Assembly in-charge KD Dinesh, met Naidu on Sunday. They urged him to increase activities in Telangana and strengthen the party to regain the past glory.

He said the party was for the backward classes which are ignored by the TRS and BJP in the State. "Both the parties are increasing petrol prices, imposing a huge burden as the prices of essential commodities which are skyrocketing", he said. Party leaders D Gopal Rao, Somashekar, Rajesh Kumars were present.