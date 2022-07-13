Teacher is key to person's growth: BJP

Kothur: Kothur Municipality BJP president Erravelli Nagaraju Chary said that the role of teacher is crucial in the growth of a person.

On the occasion of Guru Poornima on Wednesday, the BJP leaders from the municipality went to Guruswami Satish N Nair's home in Palamakula and took the blessings of Guru Swami. Later, Guru Swami was felicitated by the BJP leaders.

On the occasion, Municipal President Erravelli Nagaraju Chari said that parents and Gurus contribute a lot in human life and they should always be respected. He also said that they teach us passion and love from childhood. They pave a path to reach our goals safely. The second Gurus who come into our life are in the form of our school teachers. They define our cultural and societal beliefs and are considered to be important to obtain a good societal knowledge. Teachers shape our morals as we step into the future, he added. BJP leaders Pittala Shekhar Goud, Srikanth and others were also present.